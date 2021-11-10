Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,410,966 Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,410,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $41,299,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,287,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,947,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

BLDE opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.