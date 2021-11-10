Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,986,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.84% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $28,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 286,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,411 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

CPRX opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $636.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.34. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,190.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $52,808.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 in the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

