Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,234,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $492,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $450.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $314.58 and a 12-month high of $452.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

