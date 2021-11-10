Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after buying an additional 75,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $217.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $162.21 and a 12 month high of $219.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

