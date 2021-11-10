Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.17. 2,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,956. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.40 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

