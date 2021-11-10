Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $186.95

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $186.95 and last traded at $186.44, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.85 and its 200-day moving average is $173.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

