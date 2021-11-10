Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Issues Earnings Results

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vector Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Vector Group worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

