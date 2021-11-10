Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.92. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $30.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 79.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,777 shares of company stock valued at $496,087. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 26.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,235,000 after purchasing an additional 411,892 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 40.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

