Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

VNTR stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $345.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after buying an additional 396,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Venator Materials by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

