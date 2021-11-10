Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,601 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 198,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 149,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,129. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

