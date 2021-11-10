Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,360 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,772,000 after acquiring an additional 564,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 97.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after acquiring an additional 546,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after acquiring an additional 356,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

DTE stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $112.98. 27,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,498. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.01%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.