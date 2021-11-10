Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 24.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $162.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.10. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

