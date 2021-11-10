Veracity Capital LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 87.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 136,827 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.79. 18,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,959. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $243.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

