Veracity Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,866 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average of $133.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

