Veracity Capital LLC Sells 240 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Cintas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 422,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,140,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.13. 1,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,998. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.82. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $448.98. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

