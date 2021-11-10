Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OEZVY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Verbund from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Verbund from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verbund presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Verbund stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Verbund has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

