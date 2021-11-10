VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of VeriSign worth $36,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $233.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $235.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.41.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,468,925. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

