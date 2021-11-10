Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.83.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

