Verso Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90,512.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verso has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market cap of $5.52 million and $90,512.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00075702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00077857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00102416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,994.25 or 1.00168440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,702.80 or 0.07031528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

