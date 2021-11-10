Viberate (VIB) Hits Market Cap of $10.75 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Viberate has a market cap of $10.75 million and $1.09 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00054507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00219979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00092128 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Viberate Profile

VIB is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

