Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Upgraded to Buy by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$12.75 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.75.
TSE:VFF opened at C$11.55 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a one year low of C$7.52 and a one year high of C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$988.26 million and a P/E ratio of -150.00.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
