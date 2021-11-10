Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Upgraded to Buy by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$12.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VFF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.75.

TSE:VFF opened at C$11.55 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a one year low of C$7.52 and a one year high of C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$988.26 million and a P/E ratio of -150.00.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

