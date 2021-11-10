Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. On average, analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 27,543.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.