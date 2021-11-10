Vishay Precision Group (VPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15.
VPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.
