Vishay Precision Group (VPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

