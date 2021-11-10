VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.56.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $128.95 on Monday. VMware has a 12-month low of $124.08 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.