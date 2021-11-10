VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.56.
NYSE:VMW opened at $128.95 on Monday. VMware has a 12-month low of $124.08 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.86.
In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
