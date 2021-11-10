Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 4,505,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

