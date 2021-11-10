Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Erste Group lowered shares of Voestalpine from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $7.68 on Monday. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

