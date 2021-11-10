Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

VWAGY stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. Volkswagen has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

