Vonage Holdings Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $17.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.97, a PEG ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.