Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.61 ($77.19).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA traded up €0.78 ($0.92) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €52.12 ($61.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a one year high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.