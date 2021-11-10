Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 37,569 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $175.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.88 and a 200 day moving average of $176.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

