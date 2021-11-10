Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,441 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 39.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,651,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after buying an additional 466,005 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 450.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 194,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 159,061 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,271,000. National Pension Service grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 89,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 95.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,001,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,163,000 after buying an additional 2,927,500 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

CNP opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

