Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,869 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

