Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 27,237 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $252.65 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.11. The firm has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

