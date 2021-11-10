Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,820 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,426,000 after purchasing an additional 102,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $247.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.49 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

