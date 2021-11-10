Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,183 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $17,642,000.

VB stock opened at $238.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.40 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

