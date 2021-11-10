Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 66,441 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,441 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.44 and a 52 week high of $71.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.