Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $240.00 price target on the stock. Vulcan Materials traded as high as $209.43 and last traded at $207.20, with a volume of 830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.06.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.88.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.