Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.66 million, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

