Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

WNC stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 320,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,892. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $917.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

