Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. 320,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

