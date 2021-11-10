Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Lessened by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 317,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 189,152 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 143,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 73,335 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.