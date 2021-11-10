Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,620,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $629,333.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $183.71 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $185.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $146.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.