Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.46 and a 12 month high of $111.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.19.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

