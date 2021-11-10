Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $37.33 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

