Walleye Capital LLC Sells 17,968 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,968 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.