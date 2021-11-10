Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,867,695. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.37 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.30.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

