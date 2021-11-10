Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $220.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.73. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

