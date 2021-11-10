Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,615,000 after buying an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $333.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.22.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

