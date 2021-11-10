Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $149.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $417.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

