Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $190.67 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $190.67 million and $4.99 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00138765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00475944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00073786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,105,141 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

